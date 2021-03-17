Menu

Virginia Lottery online players win $400 million in 9 months

STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**FILE**Joy Smith, of Kernersville, N.C., looks over the selection of Virginia Lottery scratch tickets in the E-Z Stop convience store in Ridgeway, Va., in this April 1, 2006, file photo. Smith and her husband buy tickets at the store each trip to the NACSAR race and turn in the winners on their return. The also bought scratch tickets for the new North Carolina lottery in their own state. Virginia lottery officials say that sales of Virginia Lottery tickets have declined 8 to 10 percent due to the introduction of the lottery in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Lottery -- File Generic
Posted at 11:22 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 11:27:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago.

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers. Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life, along with instant win games that are available online only.

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins. The single largest online win was $2 million in the Jan. 13 Powerball drawing.

The profit from every Virginia Lottery ticket sold benefits K-12 public education in Virginia. In Fiscal Year 2020, the Lottery generated more than $595 million for education.

