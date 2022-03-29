Virginia woman wins $100,000 from coffee-stained lottery ticket

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Mary Elliot threw away her lottery ticket, not knowing it would win her $110,000.

When the Buckingham County woman found out she had matched the winning numbers, she had to go digging through the trash to find it. But then came the next problem — it was covered in coffee stains.

Because of the stains, the barcode on the ticket wouldn't scan to confirm her win. But Elliot was able to take it to the Virginia Lottery's Prize Zone West in Henrico to confirm her ticket and receive her $110,000 prize.

“When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!” Elliot said.

She won the top prize in the Feb. 24 drawing with a Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket she bought at the Food Lion in Dillwyn. She said she selected the numbers on her ticket using important birthdays.