Virginia salon owner gets lucky with a lottery ticket

Elizabeth McCabe said she planned to use the money to pay bills and live a debt-free life.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 28, 2022
AMELIA COURT HOUSE, Va. — A Virginia hair salon owner had no idea she won $200,000 from the Virginia Lottery after she scratched a Monopoly Fortunes ticket from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia Court House.

“I really didn’t think that I was a winner,” Elizabeth McCabe told Virginia Lottery officials.

But when she showed the ticket to her husband, he figured it out.

Still, McCabe had her doubts.

“Yeah, right!” she told her husband.

“Quit lying!” she told her friend who also confirmed the big win.

Once lottery officials handed her big check, she knew it must be true.

McCabe said she planned to use the money to pay bills and live a debt-free life.

