Why Virginia lawmakers are voicing concerns over possible changes at Richmond International Airport

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Virginia lawmakers, on both sides of the aisle, voiced concerns as Richmond International Airport (RIC) is looking to take over airline services from two local businesses.

For decades, Richmond Jet Center and Million Air Richmond have exclusively run services like plane refueling, deicing, and maintenance for the airport in eastern Henrico.

The two businesses are referred to as fixed-base operators or FBO.

At the Capital Region Airport Commission's July meeting, RIC President and CEO Dr. Perry Miller said the community deserved better services as the airport aimed to add more flights and invest in infrastructure. Yet, the two companies said they have never received any complaints or feedback from Dr. Miller or the airport on what to improve.

On August 15, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) sent a letter to the commission questioning the their process over the last two years.

“Recent news reports indicate that the Commission issued requests for proposals from FBO service firms twice in the past two years. Ultimately, the Commission canceled both requests without articulating a clear justification outlining the proposals’ shortcomings,” Rep. McClellan wrote.

McClellan noted that the process “has not undergone adequate public review and has been hampered by a lack of transparency.”

Richmond Jet Center invited CBS 6’s Brendan King for a behind-the-scenes look at their operation Tuesday morning.

The same day, Virginia Senate Minority Leader and State Sen. Ryan McDougle (R - Hanover) toured the Henrico County facility. He also raised concerns about the ongoing process.

"The airport commission will have to make the decision that's best for the airport and best for the public, but when they're making that decision, the public needs to be aware of why you would move from a free market direction to a government-run direction. There could be reasons, but those need to be clear. It needs to be transparent. The public and the businesses need to be able to respond to that and know what those reasons are,” Sen. McDougle said.

WTVR State Sen. Ryan McDougle (R - Hanover)

Dr. Miller declined an interview with CBS 6 for this story. An airport spokesperson said Dr. Miller will release new information on the airport’s plans and intentions on Wednesday.

The Capital Region Airport Commission is expected to vote on Tuesday, August 27.



