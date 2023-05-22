Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event gives officers chance to 'interact with the community'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Nearly 40 different agencies came together Sunday to mingle with the community and share job opportunities at the Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation's Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The foundation has hosted the event, which took place at Green Top Sporting Good in Hanover, every year since 2017.

Thirty-eight agencies, ranging from the Secret Service to the Park Police and area sheriff's offices, were on hand recruiting.

Organizers said the event connects those living and working in the greater Richmond area.

“This puts those of us that work in law enforcement in a better light,” Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation Acting President Keith Culver said. “It allows us to interact with the community on a different level whereas we're not out there enforcing the law or arresting people. It allows them to come out and see what we as law enforcement officers are like, beyond just the badge and the job we do every day.”

The was also a dunk tank, which raised money for the foundation, where Crime Insider Jon Burkett got dunked several times.

The event also honored fallen officers killed in the line of duty as well as their families.

