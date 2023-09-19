Virginia launches self-distribution for breweries: 'another option for small businesses'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s beer industry had reason to raise a pint to last week’s signing of the state budget.

The General Assembly’s now-finalized annual budget included funding for the creation of the Virginia Beer Distribution Co., a new division of the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that will allow breweries to self-distribute limited amounts of beer to retailers and restaurants while bypassing traditional third-party distributors.

The VBDC’s existence was made official last week when Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the state budget after months of delays.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.