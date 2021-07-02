Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia juvenile charged after two shot, wounded at fair

Posted at 7:48 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 07:48:33-04

SALEM, Va. — Police in Virginia have filed felony charges against a juvenile after two people were shot on the opening night of a local fair.

The Roanoke Times reports officers with Salem police heard gunshots at the Salem Fair at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday before they saw someone with a gun who they captured after a chase.

According to police, one of the victims was also a juvenile, while the second victim was a man.

Neither were acquaintances or knew of the shooter.

The suspect, whose identity hasn't been released, is being held at the Roanoke Detention Center on multiple charges, including two counts of malicious wounding.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.