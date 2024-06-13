Longest living Virginian remembered as ‘wisest’ woman dead at 111

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- A woman previously validated as the longest living Virginian is being remembered for her kindness and wisdom.

Virginia Jefferson died on June 4 at a retirement community in Lynchburg. She was 111 years old.

Born in 1912 in , Jefferson was just a few months shy of turning 112.

She was an active member of Altha Grove Baptist Church.

Her friends and family described Mrs. Jefferson as the kindest, wisest woman they ever knew.

"When people asked her what was the reason for her longevity of life, and she would say, 'Treating people the way I wanted to be treated,'" Nat Marshall, one of Mrs. Jefferson’s distant cousins, said.

William Johnson, another of Mrs. Jefferson's relatives, said she was always a kind woman.

"I spent hundreds of hours around cousin Virginia and not one time have I ever heard a cross word about anyone," he said.

Jefferson's loved ones said she was always surrounded by those who loved and cared for her up until the very end.

