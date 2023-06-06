2 men shot on Virginia interstates, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were shot in two separate interstate shootings in Hampton, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Both shootings were reported on Monday, June 5.

"The shooting that occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Interstate 64/eastbound, west of Settlers Landing Road, involved a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, in which a male victim was transported with life-threatening injuries," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The second, and separate shooting, occurred at approximately 10:08 p.m., on Interstate 664/southbound, north of Power Point Parkway."

The second victim, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry, suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooting suspects, nor any information about what may have led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.