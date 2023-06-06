Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 men shot on Virginia interstates, police investigate

Virginia State Police
WTVR
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 07:22:22-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men were shot in two separate interstate shootings in Hampton, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Both shootings were reported on Monday, June 5.

"The shooting that occurred at 7:45 p.m. on Interstate 64/eastbound, west of Settlers Landing Road, involved a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, in which a male victim was transported with life-threatening injuries," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The second, and separate shooting, occurred at approximately 10:08 p.m., on Interstate 664/southbound, north of Power Point Parkway."

The second victim, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry, suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to police.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooting suspects, nor any information about what may have led up to the shootings.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone