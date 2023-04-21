Virginia International Tattoo celebrates military families 'is a big deal'

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia International Tattoo is back with performances inside Norfolk's Scope Arena.

The theme for the 2023 show, whcih kicked off Thursday, April 20 and continues through Sunday, April 23, is a Tribute to Military Families.

A Tattoo is a performance featuring military bands and other acts and Virginia's is the largest in North America, according to the Virginia Arts Festival, which organizes the event.

This year's show features 800 performers from eight countries, including Australia, France, Latvia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States.

Many of the American performers are based locally.

Tickets for the 2023 Tattoo start at $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday.

According to the Virginia Arts Festival, the event brings in an estimated $25 million, making a huge economic impact on the Mermaid City, including restaurants, like Baxter's on Granby Street.

Daryl Bresach, the owner of Baxters said he's excited about the increased foot traffic and the new faces he'll get to see.

"The Tattoo Festival is a big deal for us because we're in proximity of the location," Bresach said.

Hampton Roads businesses preparing for a busy weekend

There's certainly a lot of preparation, he said.

"We had to ramp up our chicken wings and our chicken tenders and all of our different burgers and stuff like that," he said. It's certainly been a big deal for us."

Click here for more information about the 2023 Virginia International Tattoo.