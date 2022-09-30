Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.

Rain will be heavy Friday evening, and then turn more scattered by morning. Some gusts over 30 mph will occur in central VA, and some gusts over 40 mph will be possible in eastern and western VA, where wind advisories are in effect. Dynamics are present for isolated tornadoes into early tonight.

More than 8,300 were without power in Metro Richmond as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were in Chesterfield (6,943), Colonial Heights (153), Dinwiddie (578), and Henrico (387).

Additionally, more than 44,700 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

Do you have any storm damage at your house? Click here to share photos and video on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.