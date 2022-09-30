Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia

A revived Hurricane Ian has pounded coastal South Carolina after causing catastrophic damage in Florida. The storm washed away parts of piers and flooded streets in parts of South Carolina. The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 17 as Florida authorities confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday that the deaths included a 22-year-old woman ejected in an ATV rollover because of a road washout. Many other deaths were drownings, including that of a 68-year-old woman swept into the ocean by a wave. Authorities expect the death toll to still rise substantially.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 20:08:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.

Rain will be heavy Friday evening, and then turn more scattered by morning. Some gusts over 30 mph will occur in central VA, and some gusts over 40 mph will be possible in eastern and western VA, where wind advisories are in effect. Dynamics are present for isolated tornadoes into early tonight.

More than 8,300 were without power in Metro Richmond as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to Dominion Energy. Most of those outages were in Chesterfield (6,943), Colonial Heights (153), Dinwiddie (578), and Henrico (387).

Additionally, more than 44,700 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia, according to Dominion Energy.

Do you have any storm damage at your house? Click here to share photos and video on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone