Taylor and Adams Pope on the ballot in Virginia House District 82

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In what is expected to be one of the most competitive House races, Republican Delegate Kim Taylor is seeking a second term and facing Democratic challenger Kimberly Adams Pope.

Taylor owns three automotive repair shops and lists issues like rural broadband and agriculture as her top issues.

Pope is an accounts auditor for the Virginia Treasury and Virginia State University and grew up in the Five Forks area of Hopewell.

Recent elections within the new district lines show a mixed bag of results.

According to VPAP's analysis, Democrats would have barely won the district during the 2022 federal elections, and Governor Youngkin would have won the district by a similarly small margin in 2021. Other election prognosticators have called the race a true "toss-up," which explains why both candidates have brought in more than $650,000.

Virginia House District 82 includes Petersburg, most of Dinwiddie County, most of Prince George County, and Surry.

