Wyatt and Braxton on the ballot in Virginia House District 60

News 3
Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 06, 2023
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Delegate Scott Wyatt (R), a former member of the Hanover Board of Supervisors, is seeking his third term in the House.

The Democratic candidate is Keith Braxton, a teacher and football coach in Hanover County.

Anchored in Hanover County, the district is expected to heavily favor Republicans.

