Fowler and Levy on the ballot in Virginia House District 59

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Delegate Buddy Fowler, the Republican candidate is seeking his sixth term in the House of Delegates, after warding off a well-funded primary challenge.

The new District 59 race features a rematch of the last race in Fowler's old district.

Democrat Rachel Levy is an educator who ran an unsuccessful campaign against Fowler two years ago.

Fowler's win two years ago was sizable, but the lines of the district are different this time around.

Still, the district has heavily favored Republicans in recent elections.

