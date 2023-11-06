Willett and Shaia on the ballot in Virginia House District 58

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Delegate Rodney Willett, the Democratic candidate, looks to hold onto his seat in the House of Delegates for a third term, where he's represented the same general area since 2020 after the "blue wave" election of 2019.

The Republican nominee is Riley Shaia, who is a fitness professional and physical therapist.

The district favors Democrats based on the past several statewide election results but not by a large margin, according to VPAP.

Willett holds the fundraising edge, but both candidates have pulled more than $100,000.

