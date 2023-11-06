Owen and Gibson on the ballot in Virginia House District 57

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two political newcomers are vying for this seat based near Short Pump in a race that is one of the few toss-up contests in the House of Delegates.

The Republican nominee is David Owen, a home builder by trade who graduated from Henrico schools.

Democrats nominated Susanna Gibson to be their nominee, a nurse practitioner specializing in home-based care.

The race was already going to be closely watched by Virginia politicos before the eyes of the nation turned toward it. Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that Gibson performed sex acts on her husband while live-streaming on a pornographic website and asked viewers for money to perform specific acts.

Gibson called the video leak an invasion of privacy and a political attack on her family. Owen said he remains focused on his campaign.

Virginia House District 57 includes western Henrico County and eastern Goochland County.

Virginia Voter's Guide 2023