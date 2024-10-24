Hunters and homeowners debate hound rules before Va. Wildlife Department makes ruling

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources rejected two proposals that prompted hunters and property owners to pack a Thursday morning meeting.

Proposal Six required hunting dogs to wear tracking collars when hunting deer or bears in Virginia.

Proposal Seven required hunters and landowners to demonstrate reasonable efforts to keep hunting dogs from entering private property.

"The so-called right to retreat law has given a legal loophole to trespassers to violate personal property rights under the guise of retrieving their dogs," a landowner said. "An uninvited, unannounced man has been given authority to trespass on my private property without my permission at any time of day for any length of time. That is highly unconstitutional."

But others against the regulations say it stifles hound hunting.

"If laws and regulations that are in place are not being enforced by CPOs, what good is it going to do that these regulations?" James Hudson, a hunter from Appomattox, Virginia, said.

