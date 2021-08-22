Historical marker celebrates Westwood Community: 'This is sacred ground'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 149-year-old Westwood Community, which sits off Patterson Avenue in Richmond near Willow Lawn, is full of history.

It was the first neighborhood established by formerly enslaved Africans after the Civil War in what was then Henrico County.

However, their descendants said that history was hidden from the public for decades.

That is until a new state historical marker was unveiled Sunday.

Watch the video in the player above to see the unveiling and the community celebration.

The marker reads:

Formerly enslaved African Americans established Westwood Village here after the Civil War. Residents built houses, a church, a school, and businesses, forming a vibrant, self-sustaining community with many social and cultural organizations. The City of Richmond annexed Westwood from Henrico County in 1942. In the mid-1940s, residents resisted several attempts by the city to demolish the community and replace it with a park. Residents also combated segregation in Richmond’s public schools. A student from Westwood became the first African American to attend Westhampton Junior High (in 1961) and Thomas Jefferson High (in 1962) after a federal court decision in Warden v. Richmond School Board.