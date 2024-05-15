Virginia high school cancels baseball season over racism allegations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kempsville High School boys varsity baseball team is forfeiting the rest of the season due to an investigation into allegations of racism, hate speech, and harassment, according to a message from the school's principal.

A message from Kempsville High School principal Melissa George sent to parents, shared with WTKR, said the following:

"After our lengthy investigation after we received allegations of racism on the baseball team earlier in April, we have found that racism, hate speech, and harassment have been an ongoing issue for multiple years. Due to additional information we have through our investigation, at this time we are forfeiting today's game against PA (Princess Anne). Working with the Senior Executive Director of High Schools, Dr. Walter Brower, the Chief of Schools, Mr. Matt Delaney, and Coach Penn, we came to the decision that we can not in good faith play baseball knowing the number of players involved. We will continue to work with VBCPS officials and school level personnel to determine what the remainder of the season will look like. Please know that this is much broader than the initial allegations brought forth and stems across multiple years. Should you have questions or concerns, you can reach out to Dr. Brower... More information will be sent out once a decision has been made.



Thank you,

Melissa George"

WTKR reached out to a spokesperson on Tuesday, who confirmed the rest of the team's season has since been forfeited.

They would not explain the reason why the season was forfeited, saying the school division doesn't comment on student disciplinary matters.

"It is our hope that the 2024-25 school year will bring a stronger varsity baseball team that represents the core values of Kempsville High School and VBCPS," the spokesperson said.

The Virginia High School League told WTKR that the school's Athletic Director had informed them of the decision but said any further explanation would have to come from the school division.

The Kempsville Chiefs were 5-11 on the season, according to the Beach District website, putting them in eighth place.

WTKR reached out to multiple parents about what happened and several said they had no comment.

One called the situation a "mess" and said the team was ready to move on.

Another said they were looking at potentially hiring legal representation.