Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia health officials warn of possible measles exposures

Posted at 10:28 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 10:28:29-04

FAIRFAX, Va. — Health officials are warning the public about possible exposures to a child with measles at two northern Virginia locations.

The Virginia Department of Health said Wednesday that the unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel, but is now improving.

Officials say people may have been exposed at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center on Friday afternoon or Inova Fairfax Hospital’s emergency departments in Falls Church on Sunday or Monday nights. Outside of these locations and times, officials say the risk to the community is low.

Officials say unvaccinated people may be at risk of getting measles and should contact the health department or their health care provider for advice and stay away from others if they notice symptoms.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone