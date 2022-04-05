Watch
Virginia has new laws protecting dogs and cats from experiments

Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 11:38:34-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia now has a new law that prohibits the sale of dogs and cats for experimental purposes and tightens the definition of animal cruelty.

Now, anyone caught selling or offering to sell animals for experiments could be charged with a class 1 misdemeanor for each animal.

When signing the bill into law, Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said it was an issue that crossed party lines.

Youngkin Beagle bill 05.jpg

"This particular set of circumstances brought people together to do the right thing. Common ground. Reaching across the aisle. Working constructively to get things done quickly in a comprehensive way," he said.

Under the new laws, breeders will also have to keep records of their animals for five years after the animal's sale.

