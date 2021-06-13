Virginia group gifts 9/11 steel to 'rolling memorial'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia-based Freedom Flag Foundation gifted a piece of 9/11 steel to the Hope and Peace Foundation from Maryland in a ceremony outside the Virginia War Memorial Saturday.

Chuck Ritz with the Maryland group said they will add the steel to what he calls a rolling memorial they take around the country.

“A lot of people can't go to the sites in New York or Shanksville,” Ritz said. “So us taking it out to events, it brings the story of 9/11 to people. And that was the whole mission behind it is to make it a rolling memorial.”

The piece of steel came from the North Tower, between floors 92 and 95, and weighs about 70 pounds.

Freedom Flag Foundation received the piece from the Port Authority in 2011.

This September will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania killed nearly 3,000 people.