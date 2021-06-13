Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia group gifts 9/11 steel to 'rolling memorial'

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia group gifts 9/11 steel to 'rolling memorial'
WarMemorial.jpg
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 22:48:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia-based Freedom Flag Foundation gifted a piece of 9/11 steel to the Hope and Peace Foundation from Maryland in a ceremony outside the Virginia War Memorial Saturday.

Chuck Ritz with the Maryland group said they will add the steel to what he calls a rolling memorial they take around the country.

“A lot of people can't go to the sites in New York or Shanksville,” Ritz said. “So us taking it out to events, it brings the story of 9/11 to people. And that was the whole mission behind it is to make it a rolling memorial.”

The piece of steel came from the North Tower, between floors 92 and 95, and weighs about 70 pounds.

Freedom Flag Foundation received the piece from the Port Authority in 2011.

This September will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks in New York, Virginia and Pennsylvania killed nearly 3,000 people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.