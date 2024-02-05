Is Mechanicsville the next Music City? These Virginia musicians won Grammy Awards.

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- Nashville may be known as Music City USA, but Mechanicsville is making its claim for mini-Music City, Virginia. That's because two musicians with ties to Mechanicsville took home trophies at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lucy Dacus and her rock supergroup boygenius won Grammy Awards for Best Rock Performance "Not Strong Enough," Best Rock Song "Not Strong Enough," and Best Alternative Music Album for "The Record."

Dacus was raised in Mechanicsville and attended both the Maggie Walker Governor's School and VCU in the City of Richmond.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius in matching cream-colored Thom Browne suits with red pins and carnations on their lapels arrive at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 4.



Composer and Lee-Davis High School graduate Gorby Haab also won a Grammy Award on Sunday.

Haab, who also attended VCU, won a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media for his work on the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor."

Grammy Awards Gordy Haab accepting his Grammy Award on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles.

Haab has said he has drawn musical inspiration from his time in Richmond.

"Richmond has a very special place in my heart. I often find myself bragging about what a great city it is for music, food, and just general vibe," Haab said in a 2015 interview with CBS 6. "The music community in Richmond always welcomes me back with open arms. I not only consider them family, but also consider them a world-class force in music, and I draw my inspiration from them. A visit wouldn’t be complete for me without at least one night out hearing my friends in No BS Brass Band play."

Mechanicsville is also home to singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.

While not a 2024 winner, Mraz has previously won the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance Grammy Award for his song "Make It Mine" and the Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals Grammy Award for "Lucky," his duet with Colbie Caillat.

Chris Pizzello/ASSOCIATED PRESS Jason Mraz, right, and mother June Tomes arrive at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

