Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Parks is offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.

"The activities for First Day Hikes vary from park to park, but they all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family," officials," Kim Wells, a marketing specialist for the Eastern Region Virginia State Parks, wrote. "Savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historical resources Virginia State Parks offer, and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year."

The closest parks to Richmond include Powhatan State Park (4616 Powhatan State Park Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139) and Pocahontas State Park (10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832).

A Sunrise Hike at Pocahontas State Park begins at 6:45 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"Greet the sun along Beaver Lake trail to start the new year off right," park officials wrote about the event. "The trail is a moderate hiking-only trail that wraps around Beaver Lake. Along the way we will set intentions for the new year, as well as take in the beauty of the sleeping forest. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather."

