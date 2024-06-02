Fallen firefighters honored in Virginia: 'It's an amazing support'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service was held Saturday Richmond International Raceway Complex on Saturday.

Seventeen fallen heroes were honored during the service, including a number of local first responders:



James M. Alexander Jr. with Hanover County Fire-EMS

Mia Ethridge with Louisa County Fire and EMS

William A. McFarland with Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services

Alicia A. Monahan with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS

Rory "Bud" C. Swanson with Lower King and Queen Volunteer Fire Department

Stephen D. Whitson -with Henrico County Division of Fire

WTVR

Carolyn Phipps, whose husband Jeff Phipps was a battalion chief with Hanover County, said being recognized during the event is a "huge honor."

"It's a very difficult thing to get through, but the support from your fire families, and as a whole the whole state of Virginia," Phipps said. "It's it's just an amazing support system and it's to come here and just to feel all the support and love that everybody surrounds you with to honor your hero."

2024 marked the 27th year for the event, which honors fallen firefighters and EMS workers "recognized in the Virginia Line of Duty Act for their bravery and dedication."