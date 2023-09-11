He witnessed the Twin Towers fall on 9/11. Now he wants to be a Virginia firefighter to help others.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A 9/11 memorial, with a piece of the World Trade Center attached, sat less than 50 yards from where 33 men took part in a regional firefighting recruit class on September 11, 2023.

Chris Torres attended Monday's class in Dinwiddie County.

The 31-year-old New York City native said he lost an aunt when the Twin Towers fell.

"I could see it from the window, saw the Towers fall," he said.

Living through that tragedy prompted Torres to join the Air Force. Now, he has a new mission as a firefighter.

WTVR Chris Torres

"Being a kid and having that happen kind of imprints on you a little bit," he said. "You want to help others."

Torres is just one of 33 people who took part in the regional firefighter training that included recruits from Petersburg, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Dinwiddie, and Prince George.

Everyone in this class said they understood the sacrifices first responders made on 9/11.

Hopewell Firefighter recruit Chris Martin said it was that sacrifice, in part, that attracted him to the job.

"God forbid, if it ever happens again, we can be there, and be the best of our abilities to help anybody in need," Martin said.

WTVR Hopewell Firefighter recruit Chris Martin

"It’s a different sense of feeling, knowing you’re going into a profession of those who gave their all," Dinwiddie Firefighter recruit Michael Erb added.

WTVR Dinwiddie Firefighter recruit Michael Erb

Prince George Firefighter recruit Dion Pendergast was born after 9/11, but is aware of the sacrifices made that day.

"I saw what they did," Pendergast said. "How brave they were and I want to uphold the standards of how they did that day."

WTVR Prince George Firefighter recruit Dion Pendergast

More than 340 New York City firefighters and paramedics were killed on September 11, 2001.

