Widow says early detection is crucial for firefighters: 'Protect yourselves'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Petersburg Professional Firefighters Association held a seminar Saturday to raise awareness about cancer for firefighters and what can be done to help mitigate the risks.

Retired firefighter Steve Weissman, a cancer survivor who now heads the Virginia Firefighter Cancer Support Network, said it is imperative for first responders to prioritize their health by getting screened early and often.

That is because Weissman said firefighters are exposed to chemicals and toxins “that are off gassed” when synthetics and plastics burn during a fire.

As a result, Weissman said that is one of the reasons cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters

In fact, while 40% of the general population in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer, firefighters have a 9% higher chance of being diagnosed, according to Weissman.

“When diagnosed, unfortunately, we have a 14% higher rate of occupational death,” Weissman said.

Carolyn Phipps knows the statistics because her husband Jeff, a career Hanover County firefighter, had no symptoms when he underwent a routine colonoscopy in February 2021.

“Came out with Stage 4 cancer diagnosis,” Phipps said. “He ended up passing five months later.”

The Virginia Firefighter Cancer Support Network helped Phipps and her family navigate the diagnosis.

Now she is a member who helps spread the world.

“I say to every firefighter, ‘Protect yourselves, take care of yourselves. Early screenings are key to catching this stuff,’” Phipps said.

One way firefighters can easily protect themselves is to wash off their protective gear after each fire. Then take a shower at the fire station.

Additionally, firefighters can help each other by taking part in a statewide online survey from Massey Cancer Center and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

The information gathered can help provide critical data needed to fund research and legislation dealing with presumptive cancers.

