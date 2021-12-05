Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia felon sentenced for having guns, witness tampering

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Gun guns gun store
Posted at 7:46 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 19:46:14-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A federal prosecutor's office says a Virginia man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for possessing multiple firearms and trying to make arrangements to kill witnesses set to testify against him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia says 32-year-old Adonis Marquis Perry, a five-time convicted felon, was sentenced on Friday on multiple charges.

According to court documents, Perry took pictures of himself holding a variety of firearms.

After his arrest at a traffic stop, prosecutors say he spent the next seven months making recorded calls from the jail to try to control a witness who was in the car during the traffic stop

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers