Virginia students learn about working for the FBI

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Students across Virginia experienced what it's like to work for the FBI Tuesday, as part of the FBI Outreach Program.

This week, the FBI branch in Richmond hosted 25 students for the 2021 teen academy.

The teens applied and were accepted into the program last year but due to the pandemic, things were put on hold until now.

Leaders with the FBI said the teens heard presentations from recruiters, civil rights and intel programmers, as well as see demonstrations from SWAT and bomb techs.

While it's a short program, FBI leaders said it was all about giving the community a look into what they do.

"When we connect with the community, there are things that we can teach them, there are things that they can see and learn about and if possible, give and initiate part of that thought that they can accomplish, they can look at a career or position with the FBI if they start early," Stanley Meador, Special Agent in charge of Richmond FBI Field Office, said.

"There's so much in the FBI. I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to do, and I still am not sure what I want to do, but it helped me narrow my aspects and what I want to study in college, and it's just meant so much to me to be part of this," Vivian Stewart said.

FBI leaders said they will be having applications for next year's program soon. To learn more, click here.