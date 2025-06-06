Virginia father's conversation to his daughter about vitiligo goes viral: 'I know I'm beautiful'

SULLFOLK, Va. — A Virginia father's conversation with his daughter about her skin condition has gone viral, touching millions of people online with its powerful message about self-confidence and beauty.

Five-year-old Noah Lloyd began showing signs of vitiligo before starting kindergarten last year. The condition causes loss of skin pigment, creating visible patches on the skin.

Concerned about how other children might react, Noah's father Jordan sat her down for a conversation about being different while her mother recorded the interaction.

"What do you think is happening to your skin?" Jordan asked his daughter in the video.

"My skin? I don't know," Noah responded.

The video shows Jordan offering advice to prepare his daughter for potential reactions from classmates.

"When you go to school, people may look at you differently because you don't have skin like them," Jordan told Noah in the recording. " They could say nice things, or they could say mean things. If they say mean things, you just tell the teacher."

Noah's mother, Amber Lloyd, shared her concerns about the transition to a larger classroom environment.

"I was nervous for her to go to kindergarten. To go from a class of six or seven kids to a class of 25, I was nervous for her," Amber said.

While the Lloyd family regularly shares lighthearted content with their 13,000 Instagram followers, this particular video took on a more serious tone.

In a touching moment, Jordan emphasized what mattered most to him as a father.

"This is the most important thing to Daddy for you: Never, ever, ever think you're not beautiful," he told Noah.

What happened next surprised everyone. Without hesitation, Noah responded with remarkable confidence.

"I know I'm beautiful," she said.

Her father was moved by her self-assurance.

"I thought I was encouraging her, but she was encouraging me that she was going to be OK," Jordan said during an interview at their Suffolk home.

The heartwarming father-daughter conversation resonated widely online, garnering 2.4 million views on TikTok and 70,000 on Instagram. Comments praised Jordan's parenting approach, with many people, including those with vitiligo, expressing admiration for Noah's confidence.

Despite the initial concerns, Noah reported that her first year of kindergarten went well.

"I made a lot of friends," she said.

