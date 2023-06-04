Service honors 'bravery and dedication' of 10 fallen firefighters in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service took place Saturday at the Richmond Raceway Complex.
First responders, city leaders and public safety members gathered to honor those who died in the line of duty at the annual service.
The memorial featured a Virginia Fire Services Honor Guard procession and a musical performance.
This year's ceremony honored ten fallen firefighters, who were reognized under in Virginia's Line of Duty Act in 2022
"for their bravery and dedication to the citizens of the Commonwealth."
- Gary C. Campbell - Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management
- TyVaughn Eldridge - Chesterfield Fire and EMS
- Christopher G. Griffin - City of Norfolk Fire Rescue
- Robert W. Nelms - Fries Fire & Rescue
- Jeffrey T. Rizzo - Loudoun County Fire Rescue
- Kimberly A. Schoppa - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue
- James A. Sturgill - Pound Volunteer Fire Department
- Gregory V. Thomas - City of Danville Fire Department
- Michael W. Webb - Callaway Volunteer Fire Department
- Herbert T. Wilcox - Rocky Mount Fire Department
