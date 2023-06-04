Service honors 'bravery and dedication' of 10 fallen firefighters in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Fallen Firefighters and EMS Memorial Service took place Saturday at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

First responders, city leaders and public safety members gathered to honor those who died in the line of duty at the annual service.

The memorial featured a Virginia Fire Services Honor Guard procession and a musical performance.

This year's ceremony honored ten fallen firefighters, who were reognized under in Virginia's Line of Duty Act in 2022

"for their bravery and dedication to the citizens of the Commonwealth."



Gary C. Campbell - Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management

TyVaughn Eldridge - Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Christopher G. Griffin - City of Norfolk Fire Rescue

Robert W. Nelms - Fries Fire & Rescue

Jeffrey T. Rizzo - Loudoun County Fire Rescue

Kimberly A. Schoppa - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue

James A. Sturgill - Pound Volunteer Fire Department

Gregory V. Thomas - City of Danville Fire Department

Michael W. Webb - Callaway Volunteer Fire Department

Herbert T. Wilcox - Rocky Mount Fire Department

You can watch a replay of the ceremony in the video player below.

