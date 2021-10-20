Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Virginia expects $2B in public-private broadband funding

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
broadband
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 11:51:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia has received a record number of local and private sector applications to match state investments in broadband connectivity and the state expects more than $2 billion in total broadband funding.

News outlets report that Virginia aims to expand high-speed internet access to more than 250,000 homes and businesses, using federal emergency aid to close the gap in opportunity.

Northam announced Tuesday that Virginia has received requests for $943 million in grants to fund 57 projects to expand access to broadband telecommunications.

The state expects to use $850 million in federal and state budget funds, mostly American Rescue Plan Act aid.

It would be matched by $1.15 billion in private and local government funds.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide