Virginia EMT arrested after 2 bullets found in backpack in Turks and Caicos

Another American has been arrested in Turks and Caicos after ammunition was found in his luggage.

Tyler Wenrich is the fourth American detained under similar circumstances in the last several months, CBS News reported.

Customs officers said they found two bullets in his backpack as he was about to board a cruise ship Saturday.

The Virginia EMT and father is facing the potential of a mandatory minimum prison sentence of up to 12 years.

Jeriann Wenrich said her husband had been on the island for less than a day.

"I feel like as a very honest mistake that 12 years is absurd,” Jeriann Wenrich said. “I mean maybe one night in jail."

Jeriann Wenrich said she is worried about the unknowns.

“All I could run through my head is that I'm never going to see my husband again,” she said. “My son's only 18 months and I just don't want to him to grow up without a dad."

There are at least four American tourists potentially facing lengthy prison sentences and a fifth, who served nearly 6 months, after they say they mistakenly brought ammunition in their luggage on vacation.

Ryan Watson, a 40-year-old father of two, is now out of jail on bail. But he cannot go home ahead of a June court hearing.

After a birthday vacation with his wife, he was arrested at the airport April 12 when security found four rounds of hunting ammo in his carry-on.

Watson said he checked his bag before packing it.

“I opened it up and kind of give it a little shimmy,” he said. “I didn't see anything…. didn't hear anything.”

The TSA acknowledged officers missed the ammo when his bag was screened at the checkpoint in Oklahoma City on April 7.

"It was my oversight. It was my mistake,” Watson said. “It was very, very innocent. And, now I just pray that, like I said, compassion and consideration, cuz there was zero criminal intent.”

Following CBS News’ initial report Tuesday the State Department re-issued a warning to "carefully check your luggage for stray ammunition…"