Virginia Employment Commission to reinstate job application requirement

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced they will soon reinstate the weekly work search requirement, where customers receiving unemployment will have to apply for at least two jobs per week.

VEC said this requirement was temporarily suspended during the pandemic, but it is normally required by state and federal law.

They will begin notifying all customers, including those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), in May about the reinstatement, they said.

This means individuals receiving unemployment benefits will also be required to report details of their job search activity each week to the VEC for review, and will not be eligible for benefits for any week they fail to make the required job search.

The VEC added they will be working with the Virginia Career Works Centers across the Commonwealth to help job seekers with the additional resource services they may need to return to work, including child care.

Customers who want more information about child care and financial assistance for child care can visit childcareva.org.

The VEC said they're continuing to work with law enforcement to investigate fraud and take steps to prevent and mitigate the impact. They want to remind Virginians receiving unemployment benefits to protect their personal information and monitor their account.

