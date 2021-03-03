Virginia Employment Commission hosting virtual, three-day job fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a statewide virtual job fair for Virginians looking for employment.

A VEC spokesperson says more than 400 employers are seeking to fill more than 6,500 positions.

The three-day job fair will be held Tuesday, March 9 through Thursday, March 11 from 1-5 p.m. each day.

Each day will be dedicated for a different region of the state:

March 9th: Shenandoah Valley & Northern Virginia – Local Areas Include (Fredericksburg, Prince William, Alexandria, Fairfax, Arlington, Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and surrounding areas).

March 10th: Southwestern & South Central Virginia – Local Areas Include (Lynchburg, Roanoke, Bristol, Wytheville, Martinsville, and surrounding areas).

March 11th: Greater Richmond & Hampton Roads - Local Areas Include (Richmond, Williamsburg, Hampton, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Petersburg, and Surrounding Areas).

Job seekers interested in registering for the event can click here.

Employers can also register here.