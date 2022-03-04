Virginia doctor found dead after sex charge arrest

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A retired Virginia doctor arrested for a sex crime has been found dead, according to Virginia State Police. Dr. Michael B. O'Brien, 66, of Spotsylvania, was arrested last month on one felony count of forcible sodomy.

"The investigation resulted from allegations of sexual assault by O'Brien while practicing as an orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County region," a Virginia State Police spokesman wrote in an email. "Since the arrest was made, state police has heard from numerous individuals concerning the ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual assault."

Virginia State Police Michael B. O'Brien

O'Brien was found dead on March 3, 2022, in Loudoun County, according to police.

He was previously being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail but was free on bond at the time of his death.

"At this stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play and his death appears to be self-inflicted," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.