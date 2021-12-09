Virginia DMV expands in-person service hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it was expanding its in-person service hours start Wednesday, December 15.

"Customers may choose to walk in for service on Wednesdays, in addition to Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday hours), at all 75 customer service centers," a DMV spokesperson wrote in an email that announced the change. "Appointments will still be available on Mondays and Fridays. Hours vary by office location."

During the pandemic, most DMV locations switched to an appointment-only model in an effort to thin out the crowd of people waiting for service. A select few allowed walk-in customers.

A hybrid model of serving walk-in and appointment-only customers on alternating days launched in October.

“After evaluating our new in-person hybrid service model, our data shows a need to fine tune the balance of walk-in and appointment days," DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said in a statement. "We want customers to customize their DMV experience through our many service options and we will continue to work hard to enhance those options for them.”

Click here to visit to DMV online.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.