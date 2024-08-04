Virginia DMV celebrates turning 100 with classic car shows to 'recommit to mission'

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) celebrated 100 years of service with a classic car show benefiting Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia on Saturday.

The DMV partnered with the Colonial Rod Club to for the "Through the Decades: DMV Classic Car Show" at the agency's headquarters on West Broad Street in Richmond.

The show illustrated the evolution of the automobile with everything from vintage vehicles to more modern cars and trucks.

"One of the things we did last year was recommit to our mission of serving the motoring public," DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey explained. "We really wanted to find a way to reconnect with the motoring public."

Lackey said the agency plans to host two other car shows across the state to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

The show's proceeds benefited Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia. The charity has granted nearly 6,000 wishes for children battling critical illnesses in Virginia since 1987.

