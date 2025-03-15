Virginia Derby, now a Kentucky Derby qualifier, is Saturday at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Thousands of horse racing fans are filling the stands at Colonial Downs for the much-anticipated Virginia Derby on Saturday.

For the first time, the winning horse of the Virginia Derby will secure a spot in the upcoming Kentucky Derby on May 3.

One horse to watch in this year’s race is Virginia-bred Omaha Omaha. This will be his first time racing in his home state.

In addition to the Derby, there is another significant race on Saturday: the Virginia Oaks, where 10 horses will compete for a spot in the Kentucky Oaks.

The Virginia Oaks race takes place immediately before the Virginia Derby.

Virginia Derby Day is officially sold out.

“There are no more tickets available...," Frank Hopf, Colonial Downs' senior director of racing operations, said. "But this is going to be Virginia's Derby, so we really want everyone to come, be comfortable, get dressed up, and be ready for a party atmosphere and a great day of racing.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the First Lady will be presenting the trophies to the winners of both the Virginia Derby and Virginia Oaks events.

