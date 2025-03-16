American Promise wins sold-out Virginia Derby, now a Kentucky Derby qualifier, at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — More than 8,000 people filled the stands at Colonial Downs for the much-anticipated Virginia Derby on Saturday.

American Promise won the race and secured a spot in the 151st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3.

In addition to the Derby, there was another significant race on Saturday: the Virginia Oaks, where 10 horses competed for a spot in the Kentucky Oaks.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the First Lady presented trophies to the winners of the Virginia Derby and Virginia Oaks events.

The event included special guests, unique experiences, and entertainment to honor the significant day in Virginia sports.

"I want them to enjoy the excitement in a couple of minutes... but you get excited," Esther Hall said.



Virginia Derby Day's roughly 8,000 tickets officially sold out on Wednesday.

“There are no more tickets available," Frank Hopf, Colonial Downs' senior director of racing operations, said. "But this is going to be Virginia's Derby, so we really want everyone to come, be comfortable, get dressed up, and be ready for a party atmosphere and a great day of racing.”

