VDOT: No one stranded on I-95 after hours of being trapped

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. that no more drivers are stranded on Interstate 95.

RELATED: I-95 Nightmare: Why no National Guard? Why no State of Emergency?

This announcement comes after stunning aerial images showing massive backups on the highway.

UPDATE: There are no people stranded still on I-95. Less than 20 vehicles left to be removed from the interstate before plow trains will come through to remove snow and ice from the travel lanes. — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) January 4, 2022

Drivers who were trapped also captured footage of the traffic, noting that they were able to move just small distances over long periods of time.

ALSO READ: I-95 nightmare extends into Day 2: 'Never seen anything like it'

VDOT Fredericksburg said that there are less than 20 vehicles left to be removed from the interstate before plow trains will come through to remove snow and ice from the travel lanes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.