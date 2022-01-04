Watch
VDOT: No one stranded on I-95 after hours of being trapped

Steve Helber/AP
Drivers wait for the traffic to be cleared as cars and trucks are stranded on sections of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Carmel Church, Va. Close to 48 miles of the Interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
APTOPIX Winter Weather Interstate Shutdown
Posted at 5:48 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 17:51:40-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday just after 5 p.m. that no more drivers are stranded on Interstate 95.

This announcement comes after stunning aerial images showing massive backups on the highway.

Drivers who were trapped also captured footage of the traffic, noting that they were able to move just small distances over long periods of time.

VDOT Fredericksburg said that there are less than 20 vehicles left to be removed from the interstate before plow trains will come through to remove snow and ice from the travel lanes.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

