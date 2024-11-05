Watch Now
Virginia addresses early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues

Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals offers 10 a.m. Election Day update
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals addressed early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues during a 10 a.m. in Richmond. You can watch the full briefing in the video box above.

Voter Registration and Early Voting Statistics

  • Beals reported a record 6,374,437 registered voters as of November 1
  • As of Tuesday morning, 2,305,439 Virginians have already cast their ballots, with 1,861,938 voting in person and 443,501 by mail.
  • There are 126,266 mail ballots still outstanding, which must be postmarked by November 5 and received by noon on November 8 to be counted.
  • 16,557 same-day registrations have been submitted, with more expected on Election Day.

Precinct 310 Issue in Richmond

  • Beals confirmed an issue at Precinct 310 in Richmond, where election workers handed out federal-only ballots to 11 voters.
  • The issue has been resolved, and voters were not allowed to vote an additional ballot.

Resources and Information on the Department of Elections Website

  • Beals explained the resources available on the website, including the front page for election results and the citizen portal for voting information.
  • The polling place finder allows users to type in their address to find their polling location.

Security and Same-Day Registration Concerns

  • Beals confirmed that there is no updated information on same-day registrations for the day but expects the number to increase.
  • She emphasized the extensive planning and forethought that has gone into ensuring a safe and secure election.

