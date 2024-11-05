Virginia addresses early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals addressed early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues during a 10 a.m. in Richmond. You can watch the full briefing in the video box above.

Voter Registration and Early Voting Statistics

Beals reported a record 6,374,437 registered voters as of November 1



As of Tuesday morning, 2,305,439 Virginians have already cast their ballots, with 1,861,938 voting in person and 443,501 by mail.



There are 126,266 mail ballots still outstanding, which must be postmarked by November 5 and received by noon on November 8 to be counted.



16,557 same-day registrations have been submitted, with more expected on Election Day.

Precinct 310 Issue in Richmond

Beals confirmed an issue at Precinct 310 in Richmond, where election workers handed out federal-only ballots to 11 voters.



The issue has been resolved, and voters were not allowed to vote an additional ballot.

Resources and Information on the Department of Elections Website

Beals explained the resources available on the website, including the front page for election results and the citizen portal for voting information.



The polling place finder allows users to type in their address to find their polling location.



Security and Same-Day Registration Concerns

Beals confirmed that there is no updated information on same-day registrations for the day but expects the number to increase.



She emphasized the extensive planning and forethought that has gone into ensuring a safe and secure election.



