Virginia addresses early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals addressed early-voting numbers, absentee ballots, and Election Day voting issues during a 10 a.m. in Richmond. You can watch the full briefing in the video box above.
Voter Registration and Early Voting Statistics
- Beals reported a record 6,374,437 registered voters as of November 1
- As of Tuesday morning, 2,305,439 Virginians have already cast their ballots, with 1,861,938 voting in person and 443,501 by mail.
- There are 126,266 mail ballots still outstanding, which must be postmarked by November 5 and received by noon on November 8 to be counted.
- 16,557 same-day registrations have been submitted, with more expected on Election Day.
Precinct 310 Issue in Richmond
- Beals confirmed an issue at Precinct 310 in Richmond, where election workers handed out federal-only ballots to 11 voters.
- The issue has been resolved, and voters were not allowed to vote an additional ballot.
Resources and Information on the Department of Elections Website
- Beals explained the resources available on the website, including the front page for election results and the citizen portal for voting information.
- The polling place finder allows users to type in their address to find their polling location.
Security and Same-Day Registration Concerns
- Beals confirmed that there is no updated information on same-day registrations for the day but expects the number to increase.
- She emphasized the extensive planning and forethought that has gone into ensuring a safe and secure election.
