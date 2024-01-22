Remembering Virginia D-Day veteran Rev. Earnest Fulcher: 'I grew up pretty fast'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rev. Earnest Fulcher, one of Virginia's last surviving veterans who participated in the D-Day invasion, has died.

The 97-year-old from Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Fulcher was a 17-year-old sailor when he took part in one of the most momentous days in world history. He was on a warship on June 6, 1944 and witnessed the carnage on the beaches of Normandy.

WTVR Rev. Earnest Fulcher and Greg McQuade

CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade interviewed Fulcher at his home in 2019 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The nonagenarian said that no matter how hard he tried forgetting, the memories of that fateful day never faded.

“It was kind of a heartbreaking thing just watching them get mowed down and fall over you know," he said in 2019. “Yeah. I grew up pretty fast. It wasn’t a good feeling."

Fulcher, who was the pastor of Christian Fellowship Tabernacle, is survived by a large family, including 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.