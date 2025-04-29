Virginia cuts fentanyl deaths by 44% as Richmond invests $380,000 in peer recovery programs

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is seeing a dramatic decrease in fentanyl overdose deaths, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that fatal fentanyl overdoses in 2024 were down nearly 44% compared to the year prior.

Nearly all overdose deaths decreased by about 34%.

"In Virginia, we have had an aggressive campaign, and we were named by the CDC as the top state for reducing fentanyl deaths and overdoses," Governor Glenn Youngkin said on CBS News Tuesday, which was National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

Youngkin credited action at the local, state, and federal levels, including drug seizures and tighter border security.

"We have had collaborative efforts, local, state, federal resources across 13 states, working together in order to interdict this drug trade, and now with the border secured, we will see substantially further reductions, so that's the start," Youngkin said.

He also credited First Lady Suzanne Youngkin's "It Only Takes One" campaign, that focuses on the dangers of fentanyl and education, mainly focused on youth.

Richmond's City Council took its own step Monday night, unanimously approving more than $380,000 in grant money to be used for peer-recovery programming at five different organizations:



CARITAS will receive $198,380 in grant money to create and fund a Peer Recovery Specialist training program. The funding is from the city's settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors of opioids back in 2018. Richmond will continue to receive annual payments from the settlement until 2039.

The McShin Foundation will receive $74,732.00 for the purpose of funding a Peer Recovery Specialist project. Funding comes from the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

Saint Luke Legacy Center will receive $63,500 to fund peer recovery specialist services. Funding comes from th Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority.

Atlantic Outreach Group, Inc. will receive $25,000 in grant money from the OAA Peer Recovery Services Special Fund.

Opportunity, Alliance, and Reentry (OAR of Richmond, Inc.) will receive $18,991 for peer recovery specialist services, also using funds from the OAA Peer Recover Services Special Fund.

Marlon Bacote, who spoke in support of the move at Monday night's meeting, knows the power of peer recovery firsthand.

"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for peer support and treatment," Bacote said.

WTVR Marlon Bacote

Bacote said his own addiction led him to spending 23 years in prison. Thanks to a drug-court program with peer recovery classes, he became a certified substance counselor in Henrico.

"It's the peer model, the therapeutic value of one addict helping another is without parallel. And so because I can say I actually have walked in your shoes, and I can show you that there's experience, strength and hope to get through things, it's like there's no other equal to it," Bacote said.

Provided to WTVR

He said peer recovery programs take the burden off of hospitals, and more funding means more staff to help do so.

"I think we're starting to do that now. So hats off. You know, I applaud Mayor Avula, who actually sponsored the ordinance and city council for passing it, but this is what. We need we need it in Richmond, we need it in Virginia. We need it all over America. Because the opioid epidemic hasn't gone away, and it won't until we all come together and start fighting this battle," he said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

