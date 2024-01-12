Virginia Credit Union to merge with $1B Roanoke-based Member One FCU

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond region’s biggest credit union has yet another initiative in the works to increase its size and stature in the state.

Virginia Credit Union announced on Thursday its plans to merge with Roanoke-based Member One Federal Credit Union.

The deal, which is subject to certain approvals and could close later this year, would create the third-largest credit union in Virginia with $6.8 billion in assets, nearly 500,000 members, 37 branches and 1,100 employees.

