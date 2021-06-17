Virginia Credit Union LIVE! announces 12 concerts coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the amphitheater at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, announced its full 2021 concert schedule.
“We welcomed fans back to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR in April, so now we’re ready to welcome concert goers back to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! beginning in July,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! 2021 Concert Season
Whiskey Myers
Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Dropkick Murphys
Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Drive-By Truckers with special guest Matthew E. White
Thursday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m.
Cody Jinks
Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
The Avett Brothers
Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Brett Young with Filmore, Maddi & Tae
Friday, Sept. 24 at 8:00 p.m.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Glass Animals
Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Nathaniel Rateliff
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8:00 p.m.
PRIMUS
Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Porter Robinson
Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Machine Gun Kelly
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. (This concert is sold out.)
Click here for ticket information.
