Virginia Credit Union LIVE! announces 12 concerts coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Credit Union LIVE!, the amphitheater at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, announced its full 2021 concert schedule.

“We welcomed fans back to Richmond Raceway for NASCAR in April, so now we’re ready to welcome concert goers back to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! beginning in July,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE! 2021 Concert Season

Whiskey Myers

Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dropkick Murphys

Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Drive-By Truckers with special guest Matthew E. White

Thursday, Aug. 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Cody Jinks

Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The Avett Brothers

Sunday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Brett Young with Filmore, Maddi & Tae

Friday, Sept. 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Sunday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Glass Animals

Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff

Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8:00 p.m.

PRIMUS

Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Porter Robinson

Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly

Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. (This concert is sold out.)

