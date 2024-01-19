Watch Now
Virginia Credit Union sue for control of Hild properties in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 09:12:58-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- As he continues to battle a long running criminal case in New York and the corporate bankruptcy case of his former company in Delaware, Michael Hild’s newest legal fight is playing out closer to home. Local lender Virginia Credit Union is suing the embattled Richmond businessman in an effort to take control of some of his Manchester real estate holdings.

Filed in December in Richmond Circuit Court, VACU’s lawsuit claims Hild and Church Hill Ventures LLC, an entity owned by his wife, defaulted on several loans borrowed to finance the development of some of the couple’s more notable properties and owe the credit union around $6.2 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

