Virginia Credit Union absorbing tiny credit union in Charlottesville

BizSense
Posted at 6:49 AM, Nov 27, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- For the second time in less than a decade, Richmond’s biggest credit union is looking to take a small Charlottesville credit union under its wing.

Virginia Credit Union, which at $5 billion in assets and 324,000 members is one of the largest such institutions in the state, is in the midst absorbing Virginia Trailways Federal Credit Union.

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia Trailways is tiny in comparison, with just $2 million in assets and 525 members.

Virginia Trailways was founded in 1949 for employees of what was then known as Trailways Bus Lines.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

