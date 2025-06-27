What are they looking for? Virginia conservation officers to increase boat patrols around July 4.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia conservation officers are ramping up efforts to keep boaters safe on the water as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

CBS 6 caught up with Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Lt. Joshua Thomas at the Osborne Boat Landing Ramp to learn more about Operation Dry Water in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).

He’s reminding boaters to put safety first when on the water by always designating a sober operator and wearing a life jacket.

“During a normal weekend, we might have half of our officers on land checking fishermen. With Operation Dry Water weekend, our strict focus is boating safety and boating while intoxicated enforcement,” Lt. Thomas explained.

Lt. Thomas said Virginia’s boating while intoxicated rules mimic those of the driving while intoxicated law for those on the road.

He stressed that passengers who have been drinking can also pose a big risk to operators if they fall into the water or cause a distraction.

“The effects of alcohol are actually intensified because you're not standing on solid ground. You're out there in the sun, sometimes the wind, the waves, so it intensifies the effect of alcohol,” Lt. Thomas said. “It’s especially dangerous without road signs.”

WTVR

DWR has investigated four boating fatalities on Virginia waters so far in 2025. Drowning is the number one cause of death while boating, Lt. Thomas said.

Last year, DWR reported 17 boating fatalities in Virginia, and 16 of the victims were not wearing a personal flotation device (PFD).

“It's extremely important to wear a life jacket. All of our officers have to go through survival swimming and a lot of swimming courses, and we still are required to wear a PFD out here on the water,” Lt. Thomas explained.

During the 2024 Operation Dry Water enhanced enforcement weekend, DWR Conservation Police Officers (CPO) arrested three individuals for boating under the influence, issued 216 citations for other boating violations, and gave 283 verbal warnings. In addition, CPOs made contact with more than 3,000 boaters, offering guidance and education on safe boating practices.

Boaters should ensure they have U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets in good condition that fit every occupant of the boat, including children.

Lt. Thomas warned that an operator must wear a “kill switch lanyard” if the boat is equipped with the technology. He also stressed the “move over law” that requires boaters to operate at a no-wake speed when an emergency boat has its emergency lights enabled.

DWR encouraged boat operators to check their surroundings before leaving land and while returning to the ramp.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.