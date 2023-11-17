Virginia DMV shares safety tips ahead of Click It or Ticket enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanksgiving week is quickly approaching and for many that means hitting the roads to travel for the holiday. But as drivers prepare to hit the road the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding them to be safe on the roads by wearing their seat belts.

From November 19 through November 30th, law enforcement across Virginia will be running their 'Click it or Ticket' enforcement campaign.

“The good news is that fewer people who weren’t wearing a seat belt were killed in crashes so far this year, but we can’t become complacent,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

According to information from the DMV, so far this year fatalities among drivers and passengers who were not buckled up are down 12% from this same time last year. Of the fatalities this year, 20% were individuals in their 20's and 73% was male.

To help prevent fatalities and serious injuries the Virginia DMV is sharing a seat belt safety refresher:

Kids First- Ensure children are buckled securely into the correct safety seat for their age and size

Click it- Fasten your seat belt over your shoulder and hips ensuring you hear the 'click'

Adjust- Once buckled, make sure the belt is tight across you hips and chest

Keep it on- Even when caught in traffic or waiting in line at a drive-through keep you seat belt fastened, Crashes can happen anywhere and you seat belt is your first defense

Every time- Whether you are in the front or back seat always buckle up

You can find more information about the enforcement campaign and seat belt safety through the DMV website.

